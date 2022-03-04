Beth Macy to deliver keynote speech at Ferrum College's commencement ceremony

It was announced last month that Beth Macy will be the keynote speaker for Ferrum College’s commencement ceremony on April 23.

“Macy, a first-generation college student, will discuss her own journey from poverty to journalist and author, and the critical importance of higher education in her path,” Carolyn Kelly, a representative for Macy, said.

Macy was a journalist at The Roanoke Times from 1989 to 2014. She was awarded a Nieman Fellowship for Journalism at Harvard University for her newspaper writing, which focused on outsiders and underdogs.

In recent years, she has gained notoriety for her New York Times-bestselling books. To date she has written three books—“Factory Man,” “Truevine” and “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.”

“Dopesick” was adapted into a Hulu limited series last year. Macy served as an executive producer for the series.

Her fourth book, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Drug Crisis,” will be published in August. It focuses on solutions to the opioid crisis and the heroic efforts of frontline workers applying harm reduction practices on the streets of America.

Macy holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in creative writing from Hollins University.

“The class of 2022 has displayed grit and determination during their time at Ferrum. Graduation is a cause for celebration in its own right, but these students have spent over half of their college experience in a global pandemic. This is nothing short of extraordinary. Who better to speak to this class than someone who has spent her entire career writing about the grit and resilience of our region? We are excited to have Beth Macy deliver the keynote address at Ferrum College’s 2022 commencement,” Wilson Paine, vice president of institutional advancement and external relations, said.

The college’s 106th commencement ceremony honoring the class of 2022 will be held at 10 a.m. on April 23 in the Adams Stadium.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.