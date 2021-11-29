Blessed by giving

Evie Novak was part of a group of four students, a parent and a teacher that raked leaves for an elderly widow. As she finished raking, she said, “I’m glad I got to be here. It was a great time. I’m so glad we got to meet her.” Knowing the woman’s husband had been a WWII veteran and serving with the Heritage Project on the day after Veteran’s Day, made the group’s service experience even more meaningful.

Another group member was Abigail Gardner who described her service opportunity by saying, “It made my heart happy. It was fun. Way more different than doing chores.”

Suzanne Fifer, a CHA parent, helped to rake leaves and noted how much the young ladies were able to accomplish with hard work and simple, old-fashioned rakes as tools. She also said how important it is for parents to be involved in their children’s education. Tenth grade English teacher, Cathy Spence, responded with, “We encourage our parents to get involved.”

Spence added, “I’m just thankful to be part of a school that is community minded and able to get involved in the community.”