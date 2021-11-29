Blessed by giving

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) students, parents and staff recently gave of their time, talents and resources for the school’s Heritage Project. In its eighth year, the Heritage Project is the school’s largest service-learning opportunity of the year, bringing CHA families and the community together.
Grace Altice, development coordinator for the school, said that this year the school was able to partner with more organizations than ever before. CHA has nearly 320 students, up from about 185 last year, Altice said. In addition to serving others, the Heritage Project also helps the school raise 50% of its fundraising goal for the year. This happens through the school’s sending out sponsor-seeking letters that families have completed.
Included among the receiving nonprofit organizations and individuals were: Ronald McDonald House, Public Safety, Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, Blue Ridge Women’s Center, frontline workers, God’s Pit Crew, Shriner’s Children Hospital and local food pantries which included Stepping Stone Mission, Agape Center and God’s Provision Food Pantry.
Also served were the Roanoke Rescue Mission where food was prepped and served as well as maintenance performed on the grounds and Feeding Southwest Virginia where 451 boxes of food were packed by 11th and 12th graders.
Tenth graders worked on local service projects in which they raked leaves and swept porches at homes and cut bushes at the school.
Evie Novak was part of a group of four students, a parent and a teacher that raked leaves for an elderly widow. As she finished raking, she said, “I’m glad I got to be here. It was a great time. I’m so glad we got to meet her.” Knowing the woman’s husband had been a WWII veteran and serving with the Heritage Project on the day after Veteran’s Day, made the group’s service experience even more meaningful.
Another group member was Abigail Gardner who described her service opportunity by saying, “It made my heart happy. It was fun. Way more different than doing chores.”
Suzanne Fifer, a CHA parent, helped to rake leaves and noted how much the young ladies were able to accomplish with hard work and simple, old-fashioned rakes as tools. She also said how important it is for parents to be involved in their children’s education. Tenth grade English teacher, Cathy Spence, responded with, “We encourage our parents to get involved.”
Spence added, “I’m just thankful to be part of a school that is community minded and able to get involved in the community.”
Tony Quist is the head of school for Christian Heritage Academy. On the school’s website, he said, “We want our students to develop a sincere love for their community and a deep desire to make a positive difference on behalf of Jesus wherever He may lead them in life.”
Altice described what a learning opportunity the Heritage Project is for the school’s students. “This isn’t just a fundraising event for CHA, it is an incredible opportunity to help our students to become mission-minded servants of Christ, to develop a deeper level of compassion and ultimately grow spiritually with the Lord,” Altice said.
The Heritage Project has been well spoken of Altice said, saying she’d had multiple thank yous from those served about how respectful and hardworking the students were.
Altice was pleased with how Heritage Project day went and said, “It was an incredible, incredible day.” She also expressed her gratitude for help from Amy Gebelein, Haley Mogan and Melanie Cassady. “They were a big and instrumental part in putting this together. I couldn’t have done it without their wisdom and guidance,” Altice said.
Christian Heritage Academy was started in 1980 and serves grades K3-12.
The Heritage Classic 5K fundraising race will once again be held next spring.
For more information about CHA, go to: chaknights.org