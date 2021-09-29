Blue Ridge Institute & Museum artifact of the week

This quirky local souvenir is part of the exhibit, "Travelers' Trinkets: Souvenirs of Virginia." This particular type of momento is called "Picture China" and was a favorite of Victorian travelers and is still made today. Up until World War I, the popular souvenir china in America was mostly made in Germany. After the war, England became the primary producer of scenic china. Although there are many different designs, the shapes of the pieces were generally standard, but the picture and color design were customized for the seller. This special exhibit featuring souvenirs of Virginia will run through 2022.