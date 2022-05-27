Bluegrass music series returns to SML State Park

Four bands have been scheduled for this year’s Ray Judd’s Music in the Park at Smith Mountain Lake State Park. The decade’s long summer series is sponsored by Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

The concerts will be held on the fourth Saturday of each month starting this month. Bands performing this summer are:

May 28 – Two Young, Two Old

June 25—The Wildfire Band

July 23 – The Country Boys

Aug. 27 – The Hard Times Band

The bands will be accompanied by the Old Dominion Cloggers dance group from Henry County.

The performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. at the Smith Mountain Lake State Park Beach Pavilion. Folding chairs are suggested. Soft drinks, food, snacks, and ice cream are available. The cost is $7 per person and there is no parking fee. Free admittance for children 12 and under.

For more information, contact the park at 297-6066.

— Submitted by Charlie Walker