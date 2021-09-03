Boating incidents trending up during another busy year on the lake

Smith Mountain Lake is on pace this year to have the most boating incidents in close to a decade. So far this year 18 incidents have been reported, and conservation officers don’t expect traffic on the lake to lighten up anytime soon.
“It’s not going the way we hoped,” Sgt. James Slaughter with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said of this year’s growing number of incidents.
This year is now tied with last year for having the most incidents in recent years. Ranked as having the second-most incidents since 2015 was 2018 with 17 incidents.
While most of the reported incidents so far this year have involved injuries to individuals, some of the incidents have involved property damage. Incidents are required to be reported when there is more than $2,000 in damage by or to a vessel or its equipment, injury requiring medical assistance beyond first aid, loss of life or disappearance of a person from a vessel.
The incident report also includes one boating related death. An Axton man drowned shortly after launching a boat from the Penhook Boat Access Facility on Feb. 12.
One of the biggest factors causing the incidents is the increase in boat traffic since last year, according to Slaughter. Smith Mountain Lake has become a popular destination since the start of the pandemic early last year. Since that time, Slaughter said heavy traffic has been consistent throughout the week instead of just on the weekends.
In previous years, boating traffic has reduced as students returned to school in late August. Slaughter said he hasn’t seen those reductions yet and is bracing for heavy traffic up until the fall when weather becomes cooler.
In preparation for a busy end of summer into fall, Slaughter said he plans to increase patrols of conservation officers beyond Labor Day. Officers traditionally move off water at that time due the need for enforcement in other areas as hunting seasons begin.
While traffic is a major concern, Slaughter said inattention of boat operators is a cause for several of the incidents. He urges boaters to pay closer attention to their surroundings and avoid distractions. He said those two things would greatly reduce the number of incidents.
Slaughter also encouraged people to take a boater safety course even if they don’t plan to operate a boat. The course can help people to be a better lookout while on the water.
As of July 1, 2016, all motorboat operators are required to take a safe boating course.