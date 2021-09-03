Boating incidents trending up during another busy year on the lake

Smith Mountain Lake is on pace this year to have the most boating incidents in close to a decade. So far this year 18 incidents have been reported, and conservation officers don’t expect traffic on the lake to lighten up anytime soon.

“It’s not going the way we hoped,” Sgt. James Slaughter with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said of this year’s growing number of incidents.

This year is now tied with last year for having the most incidents in recent years. Ranked as having the second-most incidents since 2015 was 2018 with 17 incidents.

While most of the reported incidents so far this year have involved injuries to individuals, some of the incidents have involved property damage. Incidents are required to be reported when there is more than $2,000 in damage by or to a vessel or its equipment, injury requiring medical assistance beyond first aid, loss of life or disappearance of a person from a vessel.

The incident report also includes one boating related death. An Axton man drowned shortly after launching a boat from the Penhook Boat Access Facility on Feb. 12.

