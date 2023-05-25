Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To mark National Safe Boating Week, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources this week reminded all boaters to stay safe this summer and always wear a life jacket while on the water.

“A good day on the water can turn tragic in seconds. No matter where you boat — from large lakes and rivers to small farm ponds — wearing a life jacket is essential for safety,” the state agency said in a news release.

The reminder comes as Smith Mountain Lake and other freshwater lakes and rivers prepare for the busy Memorial Day weekend kickoff of the season.

Smith Mountain Lake once again saw the most boating incidents of any body of water in Virginia last year, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources.

Twenty-one boating incidents were recorded at the lake in 2022, according to the annual Recreational Boating Incident Summary.

This is the third year Smith Mountain Lake has taken the top spot in Virginia, outpacing other boating hot spots such as Lake Anna, which recorded 15 incidents last year. The amount was even more than last year’s previous high of 19 reported incidents for Smith Mountain Lake, which is larger than Lake Anna.

Smith Mountain Lake also has had three drownings so far this year, two in a boating related incident in January and one at a dock this month.

The DWR urges boaters to make sure they have U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets on board for every occupant, including children. As the boating season starts, it’s a good time to inspect gear, including inflatable life jackets, and for adults to model good behavior by wearing life jackets when boating with children.

“As the law enforcement division of the primary boating agency of the Commonwealth, we strive to promote a safe environment for everyone that enjoys recreating on the water. To be as effective as possible, we need your help. Please check your safety equipment at the dock, tell someone when to expect you back, make sure your vessel is seaworthy, and always designate an operator if there is alcohol aboard, says DWR Maj. Ryan Shuler.” “We want everyone to have fun and be safe!”

The DWR also urges boaters to always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Also, be prepared to get back on board your boat should you go overboard.

Also, keep an eye on weather conditions and the marine forecast on the National Weather Service website.

To learn more visit: dwr.virginia.gov/boating. You will find information there on where to take a boating safety education course.