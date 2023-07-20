America's Boating Channel visited Smith Mountain Lake last week to film a new video on towed watersports safety. Several local residents contributed to the production as actors and assistants during the weeklong filming.

This will be the third time America's Boating Channel has filmed at Smith Mountain Lake during its seven years in existence. The channel is sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard and produced by the United States Power Squadron.

Marty Lafferty, project manager and past District 5 Power Squadron commander, oversaw filming last week. He has been with America's Boating Channel from the start, creating videos in several locations around the United States.

"It was exhilarating," Lafferty said of last week's production.

Filming was done between July 9 and July 13. It was split between a morning shoot and an afternoon shoot in a second location. Locations included Gills Creek, Bettys Creek and along the Roanoke River and Blackwater River arms of the lake.

Last week's production will be on the subject of towed sports safety. The video will cover safety considerations when skiing, wake boarding, knee boarding, wakesurfing and tubing. Viewers will learn about proper equipment selection and preparation before towing a person.

"It is fundamental safety concerns as you approach towed sports as a novice boater," Lafferty said.

The Smith Mountain Lake Sail and Power Squadron contacted America's Boating Channel to film last week. According to Lafferty, this was due to the growing popularity of towed sports on the lake and a push for increased safety.

Members of the Smith Mountain Lake Sail and Power Squadron participated as on-camera talent last week along with some local towed sports enthusiasts. Smith Mountain Wake Company in Moneta and Gills Creek Marina in Wirtz also contributed to the production.

America's Boating Channel's YouTube page has 90 videos that deal with a variety of safety tips including, how to wear a life jacket, safe boat operation and even cold water survival. The channel has had nearly 1.5 million views since it was created.

Most of the videos are short, between three and seven minutes. Lafferty said the brief videos allow people searching for information on a subject to get the information quickly.

Lafferty has spent the past week overseeing the editing of the video from his home in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Once completed, it will be added to the America's Boating Channel YouTube page as well as streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV and social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Lafferty said the video filmed last week will be part of the American Boating Channel's seventh season. The video will be seventh of 12 videos in the new series on towed sports safety premiering July 30.