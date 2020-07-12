Body found in Blackwater River identified as Hardy man

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies and public safety workers responded to a 911 call alerting them to a body found in the Blackwater River near the 5000 block of Brooks Mill Road in Glade Hill early Sunday morning.
A press release from the FCSO stated crews had been in the area the night before searching for somoene in the water under distress after receiving a 911 call around 9 p.m. Search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful so the search was suspended until Sunday at daylight.
The man found in the water was identified as Charles King, 26, of Hardy.
FCSO says the incident is still under investigation but no foul play is suspected. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 483-3000.