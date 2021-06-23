Booker T. Washington National Monument celebrates the nation's newest holiday

Booker T. Washington National Monument marked its 20th annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. The event took place just days after President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday.

Because of the pandemic, much of year’s celebration at the park was prerecorded and posted on YouTube. Much like in previous years when it has been held in person, the virtual event featured gospel music and a portrayal of Washington’s mother, Jane, who was a cook on the Burroughs Plantation where the family was enslaved.

Each year the portrayal reenacts the moment Washington and other enslaved on the plantation learned they were free. Only 9 at the time, Washington recalled in his autobiography “Up from Slavery” a United States soldier coming to the plantation and reading what he believed to be the Emancipation Proclamation then informing the enslaved they were free and could go where they pleased.

Washington was fortunate in that his family was freed likely just a few days or weeks after the end of the Civil War. The origins of Juneteenth stem from June 19, 1865, months after the war ended, when soldiers informed the enslaved of Texas they were free. Texas was the last state in the Confederacy which continued slavery after the war.