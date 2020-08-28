Booker T. Washington National Monument increases services for visitors

Submitted by Connie Mays
Booker T. Washington National Monument is increasing its services for visitors.
The park will now provide orientations and more information with limited access to the reconstructed kitchen cabin where Booker T. Washington was born in April 1856 and lived the first nine years of his life. The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and use a phased approach to increase access and services.
Booker T. Washington National Monument has increased access as follows:
Daily: Park brochures, trail maps and pre-stamped dated passport stamps are available at a distribution box at the sidewalk kiosk in front of the park visitor center.
Thursday through Sunday: Park staff will be available to provide information, orientations and roving interpretation between 10 a.m. and noon and again from 2 to 4 p.m., either at the tent station in front of the park visitor center or along the Plantation Trail Loop in the park’s historic area (weather and staffing availability permitting).
In addition, the following spaces continue to be available:
Daily: Park grounds, the Jack-O-Lantern Branch Trail, Historic Area Plantation Trail Loop and visitor center restrooms. The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With public health in mind, the park’s Visitor Center will remain closed.
While some areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased, and services may be limited.
The public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
The park will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and will take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Details and updates will continue to be posted on www.nps.gov/bowa and on social media. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
