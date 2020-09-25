Bridge replacement underway in Glade Hill

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work on the Colonial Turnpike bridge is underway with the old bridge now completely removed, while construction on parts of the new structure has begun.

The bridge, which runs over the Pigg River in Glade Hill is one-half mile north of Virginia 715 (Chestnut Mountain Road) and one mile south of Virginia 646 (Doe Run Road), is being completely replaced.

Work on the project began in July and is expected to be completed in late 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation

The old bridge had steel beams, a wooden riding surface and a metal railing. The new bridge will have steel beams, a concrete riding surface and a concrete railing.

Crossroads Bridge Inc. of Rural Retreat is contracted to complete the bridge work at a cost of $2.4 million.

Traffic has been detoured since July and is expected to remain detoured until next fall.

The signed detour routes traffic onto Doe Run Road, English Road and Patti Road.