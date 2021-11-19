 Skip to main content
BRIM Artifact of the Week
BRIM Artifact of the Week

BRIM Artifact of the Week

The Blue Ridge Heritage Archives preserves documents, images and recordings significant to the folk culture of Virginia. The holdings, numbering in excess of 100,000 items, include the Galax Old-Time Fiddlers Convention Collection, the vast Elmer Smith Collection of Shenandoah Valley folklore, the Lornell Collection of Virginia African American folk music and the Earl Palmer Collection of Appalachian photographs.

Used by scholars, publishers, students, museums, filmmakers and others, the Blue Ridge Heritage Archives is open to anyone interested in regional folk culture. In addition, the archives features an Internet catalog to further increase public access. Over 4,000 music performances and 500 photographic images from the Blue Ridge Heritage Archives are also available for free listening/viewing through the Appalachian College Association’s Digital Library of Appalachia (dla.acaweb.org).

