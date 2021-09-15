Broadband Authority proceeds with two proposals

On Aug. 30, the Franklin County Broadband Authority directed county staff to proceed with two proposals, one from Shentel and another from River Street Networks, to bring broadband access to areas of the county that are currently underserved.

“These applications represent a significant investment by the county and our private partners in eliminating the digital divide in Franklin County,” Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, said. “The County Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority see these two comprehensive projects as a once in a generation opportunity where we could leverage a significant amount of federal funding received by the county with available state funding for broadband.”

The county said the proposals will bring high speed broadband services to over 5,000 local homes and businesses.

The Shentel project will provide fiber and small cell hybrid solutions to roughly 3,000 locations. The company operates in western Virginia.

The River Street Networks project will provide fiber to roughly 2,000 locations in the Endicott/Henry and Sago/Snow Creek areas. The company is a subsidiary of Wilkes TMC. It operates in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.