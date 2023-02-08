The expansion of high-speed internet to underserved areas of Franklin County has taken significant strides in recent years. Thousands of additional homes in the county now have access to broadband with plans to reach even more in the coming years.

In 2019, the county found that only around 30% of residents had access to high-speed or broadband internet with download speeds above 25 mbps and uploads above 3 mbps. Any home below that is considered underserved.

That number has doubled in recent years and is now at 60%.

According to Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy, estimates are that more than 90% of the county should have access to broadband internet in the next few years as projects continue and if two grants the county recently applied for are approved. The grants are for more than $16 million in funding that would provide broadband to more than 5,000 additional homes in Franklin County.

“Then the goal is going to be filling in any gaps,” Sandy said of completing the last 10%.

The grants are through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative created by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Since 2020 Franklin County has applied for and been awarded nearly $22 million toward its efforts to expand broadband. If the most recent VATI grant is awarded, that number will be closer to $38 million.

“For us, VATI has been a godsend,” Sandy said.

The most recent grant application is for $15 million from VATI with the county providing a $1.5 million match. Internet provider Shentel would provide an additional $10 million in funding.

In addition to Shentel, Franklin County is working with Riverstreet Networks. The two companies have partnered with the county to run cable and fiber lines through the county carrying high-speed internet.

The county also partnered with Seiontec to provide fixed wireless broadband internet from several telecommunication towers in the county. Those projects are nearing completion.

The private partnerships have also provided significant funding for broadband expansion in the county. The county has received more than $30 million combined in funding for the projects from Riverstreet, Seiontec and Shentel. That amount would increase to $40 million if the most recent VATI grant is awarded.

If approved, the VATI grant would provide fiber internet to homes throughout the county with a significant portion being in the Snow Creek and Blackwater communities. Word on if the grants have been approved is expected in the coming months.

While Franklin County has considered a variety of ways to tackle the need for high-speed internet in the county, Sandy said the ultimate goal is to have fiber connections to as many homes in the county as possible. With a fiber connection, homes can have download and upload speeds as high as 1 gbps or 1,000 mbps.

“All of our new projects are looking to bring fiber to the home,” Sandy said.

Franklin County has had to provide a county match for much of the VATI grants. A vast majority of those county matches were funded using a portion the federally funded American Rescue Plan Act provided to localities nationwide during the height of the pandemic in 2021.

Nearly $8 million of the county’s $10 million in county match funding so far has come from the American Rescue Plan Act. A significant portion of the ARPA funds went toward Franklin County’s broadband expansion as well as water and sewer expansion in the county.

“We want to leverage costs as much as we can with state and private dollars,” Sandy said.