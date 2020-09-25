Broadband internet projects approved for three lake communities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Broadband internet is coming to three more lake communities thanks to funding from the CARES Act. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors agreed to move forward during a broadband authority meeting Sept. 15.

The $250,000 project is a joint venture between Franklin County and Shentel. It will provide high-speed internet to more than 100 homes along The Retreat community and Cedar Bay Road in Union Hall and Park Way Avenue in Moneta.

The locations will be included in a group of ongoing projects to expand broadband internet in the county, especially around Smith Mountain Lake. The projects include a mixture of fiber internet lines and fixed wireless internet towers.

Work has already started on projects along Virginia 122 in Burnt Chimney and Walnut Run in Hardy from a grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission awarded last year. Another project is now underway along Old Salem School Road in Union Hall funded from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant awarded to the county earlier this year. The VATI grant is also funding fixed wireless towers throughout the county, including towers in Burnt Chimney, Scruggs, Westlake and Glade Hill.