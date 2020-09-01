You have permission to edit this article.
Buddy's BBQ brings home top prizes from Roanoke Wing Fest
Buddy's BBQ brings home top prizes from Roanoke Wing Fest

Buddy's brings home best wings
Photo by BRIANA BARKER

Rocky Mount restaurant Buddy's BBQ brought home not one, but three tropies from the 2020 Roanoke Wing Fest Aug. 29. Earning top prizes for Best Smoked Wings, Best Sweet Wings and Overall Best Wings, buddy's BBQ owner, Allen "Buddy" Hancock, said this was the second year the restaurant entered the wing contest. Last year they placed third for People's Choice, which results are still being tallied for this year. Hancock (left) shows off the prize trophies with master smoker Herman Via Jr. 

