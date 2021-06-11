Not long ago, I was in a car accident that left my poor, old car incapacitated permanently. In other words, it was totaled. I fought the need to buy a new car. I am notoriously cheap. After giving it some thought, I decided to buy a new car. To make a long weekend of car shopping short, I decided to buy a Volkswagen Jetta. It just happened to be that the dealership had my favorite color on sale. That is the story of how I ended up with an orange car.
I did not do a good job of thinking about the unintended consequences of buying an orange car. You see, I like to blend in and remain obscure in society. It only took me a couple days to realize that mine was one of just a few orange cars in Rocky Mount. That meant people started to recognize me more often. As a result, I have realized that I must watch how I drive. If I drive like a maniac, people notice easily, and they have a good idea that it is me. So, I find that my driving habits are much more civilized now. I speed less, roll through fewer stop signs, and don’t get frustrated when people cut me off. Basically, my orange car has held me accountable for how I drive.
At first, I did not like that. However, over the last couple of months, I have come to realize that that is a good thing. Being held accountable was probably just what I needed.
We do not usually like to talk about it, but we all need to be held accountable. That is one thing that God is constantly doing. Every day, I realize that God is paying attention to how I live my life and treat other people. However, I have other people watching over me, too. If I say anything unkind, my kids quickly notify me. My buddy, Derek, keeps me accountable in many ways. If I eat a whole cheesecake for lunch, I will have to answer to him! I have other friends and church people who are watching me, and that makes me a better person.
I would highly recommend that you build accountability into your life and faith. If you want to get rid of bad habits and start some good ones, having someone’s help is a great thing. There are many things and people that can keep us on track. In this day and time, there are many kinds of technology and apps for our phones that will keep us straight. Instead of ducking that accountability, embrace it!
2 Samuel 12 says that God intentionally sent the prophet Nathan to King David after he had Uriah killed. After telling David a short story, Nathan lowers the hammer and holds him accountable. It did not fix the past, but it sure made David a better man in the moment and in the future. Having friends and other Christians hold us accountable can do the same thing for us.
2 Corinthians 5:10 says, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil.” According to Paul, we will be held accountable one way or another. We can be held accountable now or later. I would much rather get it over with and get myself right with God now. I hope we will all do that.
The Rev. Matthew Ricks is senior pastor at Rocky Mount Christian Church. matthew@rockymountdisciples.org