Build accountability into your life and faith

Not long ago, I was in a car accident that left my poor, old car incapacitated permanently. In other words, it was totaled. I fought the need to buy a new car. I am notoriously cheap. After giving it some thought, I decided to buy a new car. To make a long weekend of car shopping short, I decided to buy a Volkswagen Jetta. It just happened to be that the dealership had my favorite color on sale. That is the story of how I ended up with an orange car.

I did not do a good job of thinking about the unintended consequences of buying an orange car. You see, I like to blend in and remain obscure in society. It only took me a couple days to realize that mine was one of just a few orange cars in Rocky Mount. That meant people started to recognize me more often. As a result, I have realized that I must watch how I drive. If I drive like a maniac, people notice easily, and they have a good idea that it is me. So, I find that my driving habits are much more civilized now. I speed less, roll through fewer stop signs, and don’t get frustrated when people cut me off. Basically, my orange car has held me accountable for how I drive.

At first, I did not like that. However, over the last couple of months, I have come to realize that that is a good thing. Being held accountable was probably just what I needed.