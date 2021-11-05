 Skip to main content
Burnt Chimney school honors
Burnt Chimney Elementary School recently announced the following third graders are either on the Principal’s List or Honor Roll for the first nine weeks.

Principal’s List

Lexie Rae Hunt, Avery Grayson Salser, Isaac Emmanuel Shank, Khloe Jean Six, Shannon Grace Thompson, Evan Rodney Tolley, Alice Nicole Turner

Honor Roll

Holden Gage Arrington, Landon Kace Arrington, Gage Wyatt Carter, Dexter Bentley Caudill, Leighla Renee Edwards, Jordan Michael Harper, Bristol Marie Harris, Aleah Renee Hodges, Layla Grace Hodges, Eli James Hunt, Kaydence Rose Joplin, Colby Patrick Judson, Tara Dawn Montgomery, Landyn Sky Versele, Kamisha Nicole Vinson, Kayson Geoffrey Wenger, James Caroll Wood, Jr.

