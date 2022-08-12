 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buses depart high school after of first day of school

Approximately 70 buses with students aboard depart Franklin County High School at the end of the first day of school Wednesday. For drivers, students and staff, there are only 177 more days – weather permitting – of this activity following today’s dismissal.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fill the Bus campaign held

Fill the Bus campaign held

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office participated in the “Fill the Bus” campaign this year at Walmart. Sponsored by the Salvation Army, Frankl…

Watch Now: Related Video

Anne Heche's family say she's 'not expected to survive'