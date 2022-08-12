Buses depart high school after of first day of school

Approximately 70 buses with students aboard depart Franklin County High School at the end of the first day of school Wednesday. For drivers, students and staff, there are only 177 more days – weather permitting – of this activity following today’s dismissal.
Aila Boyd
