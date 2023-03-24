Area businesses and community advocates were honored at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner on March 16 at Mariners Landing Resort and Conference Center.

“We were excited to host this fantastic networking and fellowship opportunity for our supporters” said SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns. “This annual celebration recognizing our exceptional leaders and supporters, along with Chamber staff, directors, ambassadors and volunteers is one of our favorite events. These professionals help make all of us lucky to live, work and play in the greatest region on earth.”