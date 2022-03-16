Calendar (copy)

Wednesday, March 16

SML Good Neighbors will be holding SML Gives day to benefit nonprofit organizations in Bedford and Franklin counties. The day, which helps organizations gain exposure, consists of online giving. More information can be found at smlgives.org.

Friday, March 25

A Nashville Songwriter Show will be at 1100 Celebration Square Suite 101 in Moneta at 7 p.m. Kristi Manna, Bill DiLuigi and Bill Warner will be present. Admission is $17 for Smith Mountain Arts Council members and $22 for the public. Tickets can be found at http://www.smac-arts.com

Saturday, March 26

Trinity Ecumenical Church—Stewards of the Earth are hosting Trinity’s annual Shredding Day from 9 to 11 a.m. at 40 Lakemont Drive in Moneta. The limit is four boxes. The paper may be boxed or bagged and no laminated paper is accepted. The event is free, though free will donations are gladly accepted.

Saturday, April 2

The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club will hold its annual Reverse Raffle at the 4H Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m. This year’s event will feature a dessert bar and beverages. Tickets will be $50 per person with only 220 total tickets sold. The last ticket drawn wins $5,000. More details will be forthcoming in the near future.

Tuesday, April 12

A career and resource fair will be held from 1-4 p.m. at 50 Claiborne Avenue in Rocky Mount. The event is being held by The Franklin Center and VA Career Works.