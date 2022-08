Friday, Aug. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Sing 2” at Burnt Chimney Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Trinity Treasures at Trinity Ecumenical Parish and Joyous Junque at Resurrection Catholic Church are set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. For information, call Marsha Melkonian, (540) 270-5434.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road in Henry will host the New Song Community Choir at 4 p.m. The choir is a spirited group of men and women from various churches in the Danville and Pittsylvania County area.

Monday, Aug. 29

Ferrum Forward is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ferrum Faith Assembly on Route 40 in Ferrum. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or RCBlood.org to schedule an appointment, check out prizes or to complete check-in. For other questions, call 540-352-9157.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Open Door Community Church at 335 Dent Street in Rocky Mount will have its third quarter free diaper drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. It will be held behind the church.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Trinity Ecumenical Parish men’s prostate cancer support group is resuming its monthly meetings Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the parish on 40 Lakemount Drive. Topics concerning self-detection, early diagnosis and long-term follow-up will be discussed. Members’ wives are encouraged to attend because in many cases, they are the first to recognize their husbands have a problem. The most important part of any cancer is a proper and correct diagnosis. For information, contact Jim and Martha Gilbert by email: jgilb10200@aol.com.

Saturday, Sept. 10

The Waidsboro Ruritan Club will be celebrating its 50-year anniversary from 4-7 p.m. at the Waidsboro building. There will be music, hay rides and food. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

100+ Women Who Care SML will be holding their September impact meeting at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. For more information call Jan Ruehle at 540-721-5023 or visit the group’s Facebook page.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Friday, Sept. 16

The Bald Knob Artists Open Art Show is scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at the Rocky Mount United Methodist Church. The non-judged show has six categories: oil, acrylic, water media, multi-media, 3D (wood, pottery, glass, textiles), others (photography, pen and ink, pastel), plus high school youth. Prizes are ribbons for all winners and Best in Show prizes of $200 and $100 for first place in all categories. Fee for non-members is $20 for a first entry and $10 for each additional entry: limit is four. Fee for members is $12 for a first entry and $8 for each additional entry: limit is four. Fee for high school youth is $10 for each entry: limit is two. Deadline to enter is Tuesday, Sept. 6. For information, call Robyn Blair (732) 266-8614 or contact by email: rblair520@gmail.com or harrietmader@yahoo.com or (540) 890-7039.

Saturday, Sept. 17

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 30

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Soul” at Jamison Mill Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 15

The Lord’s Acre Sale scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 at Franklin County High School has been canceled. Event organizers confirmed the cancelation saying the decision was made because of poor participation. The event was postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Osprey 10K Run/5K Run/Walk: Smith Mountain Lake State Park at 9 a.m. The cost is $30 and $35 after Oct. 1. The sixth annual event will take place rain or shine and support park programs. More info: smlspfriends.com/Osprey10K/5K.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Boss Baby” at Summit View Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.