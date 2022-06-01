Friday, June 3

Lakeside Singers “Love Letters” concert will start at 7 p.m. at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta. Tickets are $12 for members of the Smith Mountain Arts Council and $15 for the general public. More information can be found at www.smac-arts.com/lakeside-singers

Saturday, June 4

Lakeside Singers “Love Letters” concert will start at 2 p.m. at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta. Tickets are $12 for members of the Smith Mountain Arts Council and $15 for the general public. More information can be found at www.smac-arts.com/lakeside-singers

Holy Trinity Baptist Church will be hosting a fish fry starting at 10 a.m. at Mitchells Store.

Sunday, June 5

Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road in Henry will be celebrating its 138th homecoming at 10 a.m. After lunch, The Whisnants will be in concert at 1:30 p.m. Former members, family and friends are welcome.

Saturday, June 18

A dine in or take out spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be from 2-6 p.m. at 1105 North Main Street in Rocky Mount. The $8 dinner includes spaghetti, a salad and garlic bread. Drinks and dessert will also be available for purchase.