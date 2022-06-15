Friday, June 17

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will be holding an evening with Elvis in the park at 6 p.m. at Waid Park. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a chair. Buddy’s BBQ food truck will be on site. For more information, call 540-483-9238.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Medical Office Building from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Rocky Mount.

The 19th annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. Admission each day is $6 for ages 13 and older. Youth ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Saturday, June 18

A dine in or take out spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be from 2-6 p.m. at 1105 North Main Street in Rocky Mount. The $8 dinner includes spaghetti, a salad and garlic bread. Drinks and dessert will also be available for purchase.

The 19th annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. Admission each day is $6 for ages 13 and older. Youth ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Sunday, June 19

The 19th annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. Admission each day is $6 for ages 13 and older. Youth ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Friday, June 24

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Encanto” at Glade Hill Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Saturday, June 25

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will hold a glow pickleball summer solstice social from 4-8 p.m. at the Essig Recreation Center. There is a $10 donation to attend. The deadline to register is June 21. Register online at playfranklincounty.com. The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at Burnt Chimney United Methodist Church from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Wirtz.

Monday, June 27

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at Ippy’s Restaurant on North Main Street in Rocky Mount at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at the Cool Branch Rescue Squad from 1-7 p.m. in Penhook.

Saturday, July 16

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be “Water Quality: Discover what insects, crustaceans and larva are living in the creek and The Water Cycle: Where does the rain go and creek flow?”

Saturday, July 23

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be “The Sweet Life of Honeybees and Reptiles and Amphibians.”

Friday, July 29

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Luca” at the Franklin County Parks and Recreation location at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Friday, Aug. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Sing 2” at Burnt Chimney Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are noon to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Soul” at Jamison Mill Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Boss Baby” at Summit View Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.