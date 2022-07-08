Tuesday, July 12

Mill Creek Baptist Church in Henry will be holding a vacation Bible school for children ages 3 to 16 at 6 p.m. Dinner will be available starting at 5:15 p.m. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.”

Wednesday, July 13

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward201.gmail.com.

Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Callaway will be holding a vacation Bible school for children in preschool through sixth grade. Junior and senior high school students are invited to sign up as volunteers. Dinner will be served for the entire family beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening. For more information, contact Del Webb at 540-420-0719 or go online to vbspro.events/p/36ff27.

Thursday, July 14

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount. Call 540-352-8631 for more information.

Friday, July 15

Saturday, July 16

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be “Water Quality: Discover what insects, crustaceans and larva are living in the creek and The Water Cycle: Where does the rain go and creek flow?”

Arrington Motorsports will be having a “Caffeine & Octane” event in celebration of one year of business at 160 Energy Blvd. in Rocky Mount. The Buddy’s BBQ food truck and vendors, including a moonshine seller, will be present. Hot rods will be parked alongside the parking lot to showcase cars and trucks.

Mill Creek Baptist Church in Henry will be holding a vacation Bible school for children ages 3 to 16 at 9:30 a.m. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.”

Sunday, July 17

A closing program will be held for the Piedmont Presbyterian Church vacation Bible school program at 11 a.m. in Callaway.

Wednesday, July 20

Thursday, July 21

Saturday, July 23

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be “The Sweet Life of Honeybees and Reptiles and Amphibians.”

Jacob Lewis State Farm will be holding a customer appreciation event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 363 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount. There will be food, music, cornhole and other games.

Wednesday, July 27

Thursday, July 28

Friday, July 29

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Luca” at the Franklin County Parks and Recreation location at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Thursday, Aug. 4

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 11

Saturday, Aug. 13

The 39th Annual World Hunger Auction will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount. The auction includes the sale of crafts, quilts, toys, produce, baked and canned goods and special services and benefits Heifer International and several local charities. Concessions will be available. Call 540-420-8241 for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 25

Friday, Aug. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Sing 2” at Burnt Chimney Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are noon to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 30

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Soul” at Jamison Mill Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Boss Baby” at Summit View Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.