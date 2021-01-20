THURSDAY, JAN. 21
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
Infant Care Class
At Franklin County Perinatal Education Center, 335 S. Main St., Rocky Mount. 6 p.m. Register by calling 489-1800.
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Boones Mill Christian Church, 7950 Grassy Hill Road, Boones Mill, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, JAN. 25
Community Meeting Gills Creek District
Lorie Smith, Gills Creek representative of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors is hosting a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Residents must register at www.franklincountyva.gov to receive the Zoom link.
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, from noon to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
Breastfeeding Class
At Franklin County Perinatal Education Center, 335 S. Main St., Rocky Mount. 6 p.m. Register by calling 489-1800.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.