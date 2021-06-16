SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Juneteenth at Booker T. Washington National Monument
A ranger-guided, socially distanced “Tears of Freedom” tour will be held at at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The National Park Service continues to encourge virtual rather than in-person attendance of events due to COVID-19 precautions. Events will be webcast at www.nps.gov/BOWA
Touch-a-Truck
Cotton candy, ice pops, face painting and bounce houses. Explore and sit in the driver’s seat of vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, large construction equipment and farm vehicles. Sponsored by Vitalize Church.
Where: Westlake Towne Center Field (next to Wendy’s)
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Tony Gray, 580-8760, for more info
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Go Skateboarding Day
Local skateboarders hope to increase interest in the sport of skateboarding from 4 to 7 p.m. Event will include raffles and a food truck.
Contact: Christian Laprad organizer for the June 21st event. Phone 540-352-6122
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Book Sale with Friends of the Library
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. June’s sale will feature travel books and a large collection of thrillers, mysteries, and crime fiction by James Patterson and Patricia Cornwell. Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount.