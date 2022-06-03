Friday, June 3

Lakeside Singers “Love Letters” concert will start at 7 p.m. at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta. Tickets are $12 for members of the Smith Mountain Arts Council and $15 for the general public. More information can be found at www.smac-arts.com/lakeside-singers

Saturday, June 4

Lakeside Singers “Love Letters” concert will start at 2 p.m. at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta. Tickets are $12 for members of the Smith Mountain Arts Council and $15 for the general public. More information can be found at www.smac-arts.com/lakeside-singers

Holy Trinity Baptist Church will be hosting a fish fry starting at 10 a.m. at Mitchells Store.

Habitat for Humanity Franklin County will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. at the site of its newest build at 54 Bland Street in Rocky Mount. Margie Jean Simmons, a retiree and lifelong resident of Franklin County, will be the recipient of the home. Sheila Overstreet, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, said, "Homeownership is the key to building generational wealth and breaking the cycle of poverty. Habitat puts love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope."

Sunday, June 5

Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road in Henry will be celebrating its 138th homecoming at 10 a.m. After lunch, The Whisnants will be in concert at 1:30 p.m. Former members, family and friends are welcome.

Saturday, June 11

Court Days in Rocky Mount will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boones Mill Christian Church will host a vacation Bible school from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All children in the community are invited to attend. The theme, "Mars and Beyond" is based on Ephesians 3:20 and focuses on God's power to work within us. Activities will include Bible stories, games, music and arts and crafts. A picnic lunch will be at 1 p.m. The church is located at 7950 Grassy Hill Road. For more information, contact Pastor Elaine Austin or Faye Evans at 540-334-5019 or info@boonesmillcc.org.

Friday, June 17

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will be holding an evening with Elivis in the park at 6 p.m. at Waid Park. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a chair. Buddy's BBQ food truck will be on site. For more information, call 540-483-9238.

Saturday, June 18

A dine in or take out spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be from 2-6 p.m. at 1105 North Main Street in Rocky Mount. The $8 dinner includes spaghetti, a salad and garlic bread. Drinks and dessert will also be available for purchase.

Friday, June 24

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show "Encanto" at Glade Hill Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Saturday, June 25

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will hold a glow pickleball summer solstice social from 4-8 p.m. at the Essig Recreation Center. There is a $10 donation to attend. The deadline to register is June 21.

Saturday, July 16

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be "Water Quality: Discover what insects, crustaceans and larva are living in the creek and The Water Cycle: Where does the rain go and creek flow?"

Saturday, July 23

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be "The Sweet Life of Honeybees and Reptiles and Amphibians."

Friday, July 29

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show "Luca" at the Franklin County Parks and Recreation location at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Friday, Aug. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show "Sing 2" at Burnt Chimney Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Friday, Sept. 30

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show "Soul" at Jamison Mill Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show "Boss Baby" at Summit View Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.