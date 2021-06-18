SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Juneteenth at Booker T. Washington National Monument

A ranger-guided, socially distanced “Tears of Freedom” tour will be held at at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The National Park Service continues to encourge virtual rather than in-person attendance of events due to COVID-19 precautions. Events will be webcast at www.nps.gov/BOWA

Touch-a-Truck

Cotton candy, ice pops, face painting and bounce houses. Explore and sit in the driver’s seat of vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, large construction equipment and farm vehicles. Sponsored by Vitalize Church.

Where: Westlake Towne Center Field (next to Wendy’s)

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Tony Gray, 580-8760, for more info

MONDAY, JUNE 21

Go Skateboarding Day

Local skateboarders hope to increase interest in the sport of skateboarding from 4 to 7 p.m. Event will include raffles and a food truck.