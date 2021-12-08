Saturday, Dec. 11SML Steel Drum Band’s Christmas Show will be from 3-5 p.m. It will feature familiar holiday tunes played in jaunty island style. Tickets at the door will cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children under 13. The event will also include a holiday bake sale, a chance for adults and children to try out the steel drums and first responder equipment will be on display. All proceeds will benefit LCM’s “A Child’s Christmas” and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Call Jerry at 540-420-0900 for more information.