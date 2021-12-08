Thursday, Dec. 9The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 12-6 p.m. at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Wirtz.
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets each Thursday from 12-1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Franklin County Public Library’s Rocky Mount branch. Call 540-352-8631 for more information.
Friday, Dec. 10The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 12-5 p.m. at the Waidsboro Ruritan Building in Rocky Mount.
Saturday, Dec. 11SML Steel Drum Band’s Christmas Show will be from 3-5 p.m. It will feature familiar holiday tunes played in jaunty island style. Tickets at the door will cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children under 13. The event will also include a holiday bake sale, a chance for adults and children to try out the steel drums and first responder equipment will be on display. All proceeds will benefit LCM’s “A Child’s Christmas” and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Call Jerry at 540-420-0900 for more information.
Sunday, Dec. 12Rhonda Mattox will be the guest pastor at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill.
Tuesday, Dec. 14The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. at Cool Branch Rescue in Penhook.