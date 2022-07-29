Friday, July 29

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Luca” at the Franklin County Parks and Recreation location at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Sunday, July 31

Pleasant Hill Church will hold a homecoming at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow. All are welcome. Jim Hight is the pastor. Special music will be supplied by White Oak Mountain Praise Team.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Produce in the Parks will be at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park in Moneta. Call 540-483-9238 for more information.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Thursday, Aug. 4

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount. Call 540-352-8631 for more information.

Friday, Aug. 5

With the start of school just around the corner, Fill The Bus has been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5, 6 and 7 at the Rocky Mount Walmart. Donations of school supplies can be made each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These supplies are needed most: pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, three-ring binders, twin-pocket folders, zippered pencil pouches, gallon and quart-size bags, markers, crayons, tape, glue sticks backpacks and hand sanitizer. The Franklin County Service Unit of the Salvation Army, Franklin County Public Schools, Healthy Franklin County, United Way of the Roanoke Valley and Walmart are sponsoring the event. For information, contact Beth Wooten with the Salvation Army by phone: (540) 493-3662 or by email: bethwooten430@gmail.com.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Sunday, Aug. 7

Monday, Aug. 8

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club will be sponsoring a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting redcrossblood.org. Please remember to do your Rapid Pass on your phone the morning of your appointment. Contact Joyce at 540-721-4260 or sml.women’s.club@gmail.com with questions. More information about the club can be found on its website at smlwc.org

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 11

Saturday, Aug. 13

The 39th Annual World Hunger Auction will be at 9:30 a.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount. The auction includes the sale of crafts, quilts, toys, produce, baked and canned goods and special services and benefits Heifer International and several local charities. Concessions will be available. Call 540-420-8241 for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 25

Friday, Aug. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Sing 2” at Burnt Chimney Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Friday, Sept. 16

Saturday, Sept. 17

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are noon to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 30

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Soul” at Jamison Mill Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Wednesday, Oct. 5

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward201.gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Boss Baby” at Summit View Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.