WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Red Cross Blood Drive
At SMI Cold Therapy, 60 Commerce Road, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Father’s Day Fundraiser
Black Lives Matter and NAACP of Franklin County present “Upligting the Men in Our Community,” a Father’s Day fundraiser. 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center, 4868 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount. Register for a father’s cornhole tournament at blmfc2021@gmail.com
Yard Sale, Fish Fry and Chicken Fry
9 a.m. until at Mitchell’s store in Sontag
If interested in the yard sale, call Betty at 483-1659.
Sponsored by: Sontag-Snow Creek Community Center
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Time Travelers Book Club
The club will meet at 6 p.m., at the DQ in Ferrum until the library reopens. The book this month is “True Grit” by Charles Portis. Next month’s selection is “Dopesick” by Beth Macy.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Juneteenth at Booker T. Washington National Monument
A ranger-guided, socially distanced “Tears of Freedom” tour will be held at at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The National Park Service continues to encourge virtual rather than in-person attendance of events due to COVID-19 precautions. Events will be webcast at www.nps.gov/BOWA