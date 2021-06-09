WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Red Cross Blood Drive

At SMI Cold Therapy, 60 Commerce Road, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Father’s Day Fundraiser

Black Lives Matter and NAACP of Franklin County present “Upligting the Men in Our Community,” a Father’s Day fundraiser. 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center, 4868 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount. Register for a father’s cornhole tournament at blmfc2021@gmail.com

Yard Sale, Fish Fry and Chicken Fry

9 a.m. until at Mitchell’s store in Sontag

If interested in the yard sale, call Betty at 483-1659.

Sponsored by: Sontag-Snow Creek Community Center

MONDAY, JUNE 14

Time Travelers Book Club

The club will meet at 6 p.m., at the DQ in Ferrum until the library reopens. The book this month is “True Grit” by Charles Portis. Next month’s selection is “Dopesick” by Beth Macy.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19