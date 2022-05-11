Friday, May 13

The 2022 Strawberry Festival will be at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Paula Dellenback & Fox River and The Harwell Grice Band. The event, which is sponsored by Franklin Heights Church, will include fresh strawberries on ice cream, popcorn, balloons, snow cones, face painting and a climbing wall.

Tuesday, May 17

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club has scheduled its monthly meeting for Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria in Moneta. The guests will be the recipients of the proceeds from Gamefest, who will share information about their organizations. A brief business meeting and lunch are scheduled prior to the program. Guest and potential new members are welcome to attend the meeting. For information, call Dianne Vallimont, (540)-719-1640, Alice Ganiaris, (540)-537-2182 or visit our website: smlwc.org

Thursday, May 19

100+ Women Who Care-SML plans a spring impact meeting at 5 p.m. at Ramulose Ridge Vineyards at 3061 Hendricks Store Road in Moneta. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will end at 6 p.m. Those are not members are welcome to attend.

Saturday, May 21

A steel drum band/marimbas concert will be at EastLake Community Church from 3-5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door: $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Proceeds will benefit the SML Center “Grand Plan.” More information can be found at SMLCenter.org.

Sunday, June 5

Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road in Henry will be celebrating its 138th homecoming at 10 a.m. After lunch, The Whisnants will be in concert at 1:30 p.m. Former members, family and friends are welcome.