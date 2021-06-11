 Skip to main content
SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Father’s Day Fundraiser

Black Lives Matter and NAACP of Franklin County present “Upligting the Men in Our Community,” a Father’s Day fundraiser. 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center, 4868 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount. Register for a father’s cornhole tournament at blmfc2021@gmail.com

Yard Sale, Fish Fry and Chicken Fry

9 a.m. until at Mitchell’s store in Sontag

If interested in the yard sale, call Betty at 483-1659.

Sponsored by: Sontag-Snow Creek Community Center

Spaghetti Dinner

Greater Vision Church, behind The Hub restaurant). Proceeds to benefit Justin Peters. Cost is $8, eat in or take out.

4 to 7 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 14

Time Travelers Book Club

The club will meet at 6 p.m., at the DQ in Ferrum until the library reopens. The book this month is “True Grit” by Charles Portis. Next month’s selection is “Dopesick” by Beth Macy.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Juneteenth at Booker T. Washington National Monument

A ranger-guided, socially distanced “Tears of Freedom” tour will be held at at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The National Park Service continues to encourge virtual rather than in-person attendance of events due to COVID-19 precautions. Events will be webcast at www.nps.gov/BOWA

