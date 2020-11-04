THURSDAY, NOV. 5

COVID testing, hosted by Carilion and West Piedmont Health District, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. for adults 18 and older who are concerned about their COVID status or have additional health concerns putting them at risk of a COVID infection. At Pigg River Community Center, 2410 Main St., Rocky Mount. Registration required: 769-2052. No registration is available the day of the event. Carilion Clinic employees will perform the tests, and kits and laboratory testing will be provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

At 1510 Morgans Farm Road, Penhook, featuring pumpkin painting, trackless train ride and hay rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Rising Sun will celebrate First Lady’s Day at 10:30 a.m. Minister Terri Wilson from Morning Star Missionary Baptist in Eden, N.C. will be the guest speaker.

MONDAY, NOV. 9