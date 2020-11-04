THURSDAY, NOV. 5
COVID testing, hosted by Carilion and West Piedmont Health District, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. for adults 18 and older who are concerned about their COVID status or have additional health concerns putting them at risk of a COVID infection. At Pigg River Community Center, 2410 Main St., Rocky Mount. Registration required: 769-2052. No registration is available the day of the event. Carilion Clinic employees will perform the tests, and kits and laboratory testing will be provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
Fall Craft and Vendor Fair
At 1510 Morgans Farm Road, Penhook, featuring pumpkin painting, trackless train ride and hay rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
Rising Sun will celebrate First Lady’s Day at 10:30 a.m. Minister Terri Wilson from Morning Star Missionary Baptist in Eden, N.C. will be the guest speaker.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
Open COVID testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for adults 18 and older at Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, hosted by Carilion and West Piedmont Health District. Registration required: 769-2052. No registration is available the day of the event. Carilion Clinic employees will perform the tests, and kits and laboratory testing will be provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
Time Travelers Book Club
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the rear entrance of the FC Main Library. We will discuss the books that we have missed and plan for next year’s readings. The event is free.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Red Cross Blood Drive
At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
Empty Bowls at Ferrum College
A modified Empty Bowls event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall. Handcrafted bowls will be available for $15 each. Works of art from the Blue Ridge Potters Guild and other artists will also be available for purchase. Registration required at ferrum.edu.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Wirtz, from 2 to 7 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
