Saturday, May 28

The Franklin County Family YMCA will host a community block party from 12-5 p.m. at its Rocky Mount location. The party will be free and open to the public. It will include goat yoga, activities for kids, food trucks and local vendors. “The Y is committed strengthening our community and we couldn’t do it without all of our wonderful community members,” Jessica Thomason, branch and membership director, said.

Sunday, June 5

Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road in Henry will be celebrating its 138th homecoming at 10 a.m. After lunch, The Whisnants will be in concert at 1:30 p.m. Former members, family and friends are welcome.

Saturday, June 18

A dine in or take out spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be from 2-6 p.m. at 1105 North Main Street in Rocky Mount. The $8 dinner includes spaghetti, a salad and garlic bread. Drinks and dessert will also be available for purchase.