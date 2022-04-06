Friday, April 8

J&J Fashions Incorporated will be presenting an evening to benefit Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County at 6:30 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center. The night will include a fashion show, dinner, live auction by Floyd Anderson and door prizes. Tickets are $25. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 1. Tickets are available at J&J Fashions and Stepping Stone Mission. Call Gail Law at 540-263-0546 for more information.

SML Boomer Band: Live music will be played at Mango’s Bar & Grill in Moneta to benefit the Smith Mountain Arts Council. General admission is $10 and admission for council members is $8 until noon on April 8. Tickets can be purchased at: www.smac-arts.com

Saturday, April 9

Redwood Church on April 9 will be celebrating its annual Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All area families with children from ages 1 to fifth grade are welcome to take part in the festivities. What distinguishes this year’s event is that those children with food allergies and cannot have candy can participate through an egg exchange for games and prizes. The hunt will be structured according to age range and door prizes will be awarded to both children and adults alike. Redwood Church is located at 3001 Old Franklin Turnpike two miles east of Rocky Mount. Church office hours are Monday through Thursday. For more information please email info@redwoodumc.org or call 540-489-9090.

Sunday, April 10

Boones Mill Christian Church will have a Palm Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

Tuesday, April 12

A career and resource fair will be held from 1-4 p.m. at 50 Claiborne Avenue in Rocky Mount. The event is being held by The Franklin Center and VA Career Works.

Thursday, April 14

Boones Mill Christian Church will have a Maundy Thursday Service at 6:30 p.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

The Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount.

Franklin County Parks & Recreation will be bringing an outdoor egg hunt and bunny to over 200 families on April 14, 15 and 16. The event will be outdoors and socially distanced. Parents may call 540-493-9667 on April 1 or after to reserve a time slot. The slots are first come first served. A bunny will come to the front yard of participants and hide some eggs and give parents the opportunity to take a photo with him. The county reports there is still a need for volunteers. Those who are interested should call Zack Brooks, athletics specialist, at 540-483-9238. Volunteers are scheduled in a morning shift (8:30 am-2 p.m.) or an evening shift (2:30 p.m.-7p.m.). Bunny suits and eggs will be provided. Volunteers are required to provide transportation.

Friday, April 15

The Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount.

Saturday, April 16

Boones Mill Christian Church will have an Easter egg hunt from 1-3 p.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

Sunday, April 17

Boones Mill Christian Church will have an Easter Sunday breakfast at 8 a.m. and an Easter Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

Burnt Chimney United Methodist Church in Wirtz is presenting "The Passion and the Promise" at 11 a.m. It will be presented by the adult choir and youth department.

Monday, April 18

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Westlake Library in Hardy from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Franklin County Family YMCA in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, April 22

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held on the third floor of the Medical Office Building at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Franklin Co. JAM will be holding an end of the semester show at The Gereau Center at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Thursday, May 19

100+ Women Who Care-SML will be holding a spring impact meeting at 5 p.m. at Ramulose Ridge Vineyards at 3061 Hendricks Store Road in Moneta. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will end at 6 p.m. Those are are not members are welcome to attend.