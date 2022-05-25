Saturday, May 28
The Franklin County Family YMCA will host a community block party from 12-5 p.m. at its Rocky Mount location. The party will be free and open to the public. It will include goat yoga, activities for kids, food trucks and local vendors. “The Y is committed strengthening our community and we couldn’t do it without all of our wonderful community members,” Jessica Thomason, branch and membership director, said.
Sunday, June 5
Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road in Henry will be celebrating its 138th homecoming at 10 a.m. After lunch, The Whisnants will be in concert at 1:30 p.m. Former members, family and friends are welcome.