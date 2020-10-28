TUESDAY, OCT. 27

Friends of Pigg River

Drive-thru Trunk or Treat will be held at the Community Center in the back parking lot for children up to 12 years old, from 6 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

Rocky Mount Baptist Church

Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be in place including face masks. For more information call 483-2641.

Redwood United Methodist Church

Drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Each child will be given a bag of goodies (contactless) and social distancing will be observed. Rain date: Nov. 1, 4 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

MONDAY, NOV. 9

Time Travelers Book Club