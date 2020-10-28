TUESDAY, OCT. 27
Friends of Pigg River
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat will be held at the Community Center in the back parking lot for children up to 12 years old, from 6 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be in place including face masks. For more information call 483-2641.
Redwood United Methodist Church
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Each child will be given a bag of goodies (contactless) and social distancing will be observed. Rain date: Nov. 1, 4 to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
Time Travelers Book Club
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the rear entrance of the FC Main Library. We will discuss the books that we have missed and plan for next year’s readings. The event is free.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Red Cross Blood Drive
At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Wirtz, from 2 to 7 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.