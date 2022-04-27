Wednesday, April 27

Virginia Career Works—Blue Ridge Region will host a summer youth job fair at Franklin County High School from 3:30-6 p.m. More information can be found at vcwblueridge.com/summerjobfair2022.

Friday, May 6

The 2022 Strawberry Festival will be at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Paula Dellenback & Fox River and The Harwell Grice Band.

A blood drive will be held at Rehoboth United Methodist Church at 1447 Wirtz Road in Wirtz from 1-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Tuesday, May 10

Ply Gem will be holding a Cornerstone Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 433 Main Street in Rocky Mount. The public is encouraged to donate. Call 540-484-6254 to register or stop by the location.

Thursday, May 19

100+ Women Who Care-SML plans a spring impact meeting at 5 p.m. at Ramulose Ridge Vineyards at 3061 Hendricks Store Road in Moneta. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will end at 6 p.m. Those are not members are welcome to attend.

Saturday, May 21

A steel drum band/marimbas concert will be at EastLake Community Church from 3-5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door: $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Proceeds will benefit the SML Center “Grand Plan.” More information can be found at SMLCenter.org.