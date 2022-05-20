 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday, May 20

Rockin’ Friday Night Lights, a fundraiser for Franklin County football, will be at Buddy’s Barbecue from 6-9 p.m. There will be a hotdog stand and food truck. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The Jerry Wimmer Trio will be present. There is a $5 cover charge.

Saturday, May 21

A steel drum band/marimbas concert will be at EastLake Community Church from 3-5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door: $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Proceeds will benefit the SML Center “Grand Plan.” More information can be found at SMLCenter.org.

Holy Trinity Baptist Church will be sponsoring a fish fry at Mitchells Store starting at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 23

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant on North Main Street in Rocky Mount.

Tuesday, May 24

A Franklin Reentry and Community Collaboration Council Community Resource meet and greet will be held at 2 p.m. at The Franklin Center. The purpose of the meeting is to better connect and gain awareness of surrounding partner organizations.

Sunday, June 5

Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road in Henry will be celebrating its 138th homecoming at 10 a.m. After lunch, The Whisnants will be in concert at 1:30 p.m. Former members, family and friends are welcome.

