THURSDAY, OCT. 8
Library Book Sale
Sale will be held every second Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the FC Main Library. To obtain an appointment, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Mask/cloth face covering required.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Fall 2020 We Care ATV Ride
Join the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting from Park Ridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near/at milepost 148. Ride will begin around 10 a.m. Organizers are asking everyone to be unloaded and fueled by 9:30 a.m. This ATV ride is free, but we ask for donations as 100% of all funds raised support We Care of Franklin County whose mission is to help needy families in the county.
Poor Man’s Supper
A community meal, drive-thru style, at the Pendleton Nonprofit Center, 335 S. Main St. Drive up and pick up your dinner, including pinto beans, fried potatoes, corn bread and peach cobbler. $10 per plate. All proceeds will benefit the Faith Network.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11 – WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
New Life of Rocky Mount
Full Gospel Revival with Sheryl Merritt at 180 AMT Tech Drive, starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning and 7 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday nights. Love offering will be taken.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
6th Annual Franklin County Artisan Studio and Harvest Tour
Take a self-guided open studio tour of various artisans located throughout Franklin County where you’ll see museum quality works of art and meet guest artists and their work. Visitors can work through the tour map at their own pace throughout the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Host sites will be COVID-19 conscious and held outdoors. We ask that all visitors wear a mask (if their health conditions allows). This is a free event with options for the public to purchase one of a kind artwork from the artisans.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
Friends of Pigg River
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat will be held at the Community Center in the back parking lot for children up to 12 years old, from 6 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be in place including face masks. For more information call 483-2641.
