Take a self-guided open studio tour of various artisans located throughout Franklin County where you’ll see museum quality works of art and meet guest artists and their work. Visitors can work through the tour map at their own pace throughout the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Host sites will be COVID-19 conscious and held outdoors. We ask that all visitors wear a mask (if their health conditions allows). This is a free event with options for the public to purchase one of a kind artwork from the artisans.