Friday, June 24

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Encanto” at Glade Hill Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Saturday, June 25

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will hold a glow pickleball summer solstice social from 4-8 p.m. at the Essig Recreation Center. There is a $10 donation to attend. The deadline to register is June 21. Register online at playfranklincounty.com. The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at Burnt Chimney United Methodist Church from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Wirtz.

Monday, June 27

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at Ippy’s Restaurant on North Main Street in Rocky Mount at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at the Cool Branch Rescue Squad from 1-7 p.m. in Penhook.

Wednesday, June 29

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward201.gmail.com.

Wednesday, July 6

Wednesday, July 13

Saturday, July 16

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be “Water Quality: Discover what insects, crustaceans and larva are living in the creek and The Water Cycle: Where does the rain go and creek flow?”

Wednesday, July 20

Saturday, July 23

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be “The Sweet Life of Honeybees and Reptiles and Amphibians.”

Wednesday, July 27

Friday, July 29

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Friday, Aug. 26

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Friday, Sept. 16

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 30

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wednesday, Oct. 26

