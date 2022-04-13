Thursday, April 14

Boones Mill Christian Church will have a Maundy Thursday Service at 6:30 p.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

The Franklin County Democratic Committee will host a dinner at 6 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount for Taysha Devaughan, a 9th District Congressional candidate. The dinner will include an opportunity to meet Devaughan. Democratic committees from Henry, Patrick, Floyd and Roanoke counties will also be in attendance.

The Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount.

Franklin County Parks & Recreation will be bringing an outdoor egg hunt and bunny to over 200 families on April 14, 15 and 16. The event will be outdoors and socially distanced. Parents may call 540-493-9667 on April 1 or after to reserve a time slot. The slots are first come first served. A bunny will come to the front yard of participants and hide some eggs and give parents the opportunity to take a photo with him. The county reports there is still a need for volunteers. Those who are interested should call Zack Brooks, athletics specialist, at 540-483-9238. Volunteers are scheduled in a morning shift (8:30 am-2 p.m.) or an evening shift (2:30 p.m.-7p.m.). Bunny suits and eggs will be provided. Volunteers are required to provide transportation.

Friday, April 15

The Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount.

First Baptist Church will have a Good Friday service at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Charles Whitfield of First Baptist Church—East Martinsville will be the guest minister.

Saturday, April 16

Boones Mill Christian Church will have an Easter egg hunt from 1-3 p.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

Sunday, April 17

Boones Mill Christian Church will have an Easter Sunday breakfast at 8 a.m. and an Easter Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

Burnt Chimney United Methodist Church in Wirtz is presenting “The Passion and the Promise” at 11 a.m. It will be presented by the adult choir and youth department.

First Baptist Church will have a joint Easter Sunrise Service with Bethel A.M.E. at 6:30 a.m. Rev. Sherri Gibbs will be the guest minister. First Baptist will have an Easter Worship service at 11 a.m.

Monday, April 18

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Westlake Library in Hardy from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Franklin County Family YMCA in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, April 22

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held on the third floor of the Medical Office Building at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Franklin Co. JAM will be holding an end of the semester show at The Gereau Center at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Thursday, May 19

100+ Women Who Care-SML will be holding a spring impact meeting at 5 p.m. at Ramulose Ridge Vineyards at 3061 Hendricks Store Road in Moneta. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will end at 6 p.m. Those are not members are welcome to attend.

Saturday, May 21

A steel drum band/marimbas concert will be held at EastLake Community Church from 3-5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door: $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Proceeds will benefit the SML Center “Grand Plan.” More information can be found at SMLCenter.org.