Friday, March 25

A Nashville Songwriter Show will be at 1100 Celebration Square Suite 101 in Moneta at 7 p.m. Kristi Manna, Bill DiLuigi and Bill Warner will be present. Admission is $17 for Smith Mountain Arts Council members and $22 for the public. Tickets can be found at http://www.smac-arts.com

Saturday, March 26

Trinity Ecumenical Church—Stewards of the Earth are hosting Trinity’s annual Shredding Day from 9 to 11 a.m. at 40 Lakemont Drive in Moneta. The limit is four boxes. The paper may be boxed or bagged and no laminated paper is accepted. The event is free, though free will donations are gladly accepted.

Sunday, March 27

Rhonda Mattox will be the guest minister at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill.

Monday, March 28

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Franklin Co. Distilleries.

Saturday, April 2

The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club will hold its annual Reverse Raffle at the 4H Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m. This year’s event will feature a dessert bar and beverages. Tickets will be $50 per person with only 220 total tickets sold. The last ticket drawn wins $5,000. More details will be forthcoming in the near future.

Friday, April 8

J&J Fashions Incorporated will be presenting an evening to benefit Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County at 6:30 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center. The night will include a fashion show, dinner, live auction by Floyd Anderson and door prizes. Tickets are $25. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 1. Tickets are available at J&J Fashions and Stepping Stone Mission. Call Gail Law at 540-263-0546 for more information.

Sunday, April 10

Boones Mill Christian Church will have a Palm Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

Tuesday, April 12

A career and resource fair will be held from 1-4 p.m. at 50 Claiborne Avenue in Rocky Mount. The event is being held by The Franklin Center and VA Career Works.

Thursday, April 14

Boones Mill Christian Church will have a Maundy Thursday Service at 6:30 p.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

The Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount.

Franklin County Parks & Recreation will be bringing an outdoor egg hunt and bunny to over 200 families on April 14, 15 and 16. The event will be outdoors and socially distanced. Parents may call 540-493-9667 on April 1 or after to reserve a time slot. The slots are first come first served. A bunny will come to the front yard of participants and hide some eggs and give parents the opportunity to take a photo with him. The county reports there is still a need for volunteers. Those who are interested should call Zack Brooks, athletics specialist, at 540-483-9238. Volunteers are scheduled in a morning shift (8:30 am-2 p.m.) or an evening shift (2:30 p.m.-7p.m.). Bunny suits and eggs will be provided. Volunteers are required to provide transportation.

Friday, April 15

The Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount.

Saturday, April 16

Boones Mill Christian Church will have an Easter egg hunt from 1-3 p.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.

Sunday, April 17

Boones Mill Christian Church will have an Easter Sunday breakfast at 8 a.m. and an Easter Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at 7950 Grassy Hill in Boones Mill.