Saturday, July 23

EcoCamp 2022 will be at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be “The Sweet Life of Honeybees and Reptiles and Amphibians.”

Holy Trinity Baptist Church, Gospel Community, will serve a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag.

Jacob Lewis State Farm will host a customer appreciation event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 363 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount. There will be food, music, cornhole and other games.

Monday, July 25

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.

Tuesday, July 26

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club will be sponsoring a blood drive on July 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Eastlake Community Church in Moneta. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting redcrossblood.org to set up a time. Please remember to do your Rapid Pass on your phone the morning of your appointment. Contact Joyce at 540-721-4260 or sml.women’s.club@gmail.com with questions.

Produce in the Parks will be at Jamison Mill Park in Henry. Call 540-483-9238 for information.

Wednesday, July 27

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Thursday, July 28

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount. Call 540-352-8631 for more information.

Friday, July 29

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Luca” at the Franklin County Parks and Recreation location at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Produce in the Parks will be at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park in Moneta. Call 540-483-9238 for more information.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Thursday, Aug. 4

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 11

Saturday, Aug. 13

The 39th Annual World Hunger Auction will be at 9:30 a.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount. The auction includes the sale of crafts, quilts, toys, produce, baked and canned goods and special services and benefits Heifer International and several local charities. Concessions will be available. Call 540-420-8241 for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 25

Friday, Aug. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Sing 2” at Burnt Chimney Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Friday, Sept. 16

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 30

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Soul” at Jamison Mill Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Boss Baby” at Summit View Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.