Thursday, Feb. 17

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. to celebrate the new location of Savvy Promos & Casago at 13699 Booker T. Washington Highway #205 in Moneta.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Kathy Wade will be the guest pastor at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Franklin County Public Schools will hold a town hall meeting in the West Gym at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount from 6:30-8 p.m. The division said it is an opportunity for community members to be heard and share thoughts. All questions and comments must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 on the division’s website: https://froco.k12.va.us.

Wednesday, March 2

The Trinity Ecumenical Parish Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet from 2-3 p.m. in the adult classroom B. The topic will be on rising PSA numbers both pre-treatment and post-treatment. The location is 40 Lakemount Drive.

Saturday, April 2

The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club will hold its annual Reverse Raffle at the 4H Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m. This year’s event will feature a dessert bar and beverages. Tickets will be $50 per person with only 220 total tickets sold. The last ticket drawn wins $5,000. More details will be forthcoming in the near future.