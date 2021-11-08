 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 comments

Calendar

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Nov. 11

The Franklin County Democratic Committee welcomes the public to attend the November Dining With Democrats meeting at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of El Rodeo Restaurant in Rocky Mount. On the evening of Veteran's Day, the program will feature a review of the recent election and a special recognition of those serving and retired veterans.

Saturday, Nov. 13

A Stepping Stone Mission Fundraiser Dinner will be held at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount. The doors open at 5 p.m. Larnell Starkey and The Spiritual Seven Gospel Singers will provide entertainment. Tickets for the buffet dinner are $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling Stepping Stone Mission at 540-482-0775 or by visiting Linyae's Hair Studio or Blooming Deals.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Trinity Episcopal Church event: The Bald Knob Artist will display their handmade items for sale in the Parish Hall from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Best music in the world!' say ABBA fans in Stockholm as new album drops

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

FCHS announces school honors

Franklin County High School announced the following students are either on the school's Principal's List or Honor Roll for the first nine week…

+10
Byron retains seat
Local News

Byron retains seat

  • Updated

All 100 of Virginia's House of Delegates seats were up for grabs this year. Delegates serve two-year terms. Here's a look at unofficial results from districts with ties to the Lynchburg area. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics