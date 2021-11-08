Thursday, Nov. 11
The Franklin County Democratic Committee welcomes the public to attend the November Dining With Democrats meeting at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of El Rodeo Restaurant in Rocky Mount. On the evening of Veteran's Day, the program will feature a review of the recent election and a special recognition of those serving and retired veterans.
Saturday, Nov. 13
A Stepping Stone Mission Fundraiser Dinner will be held at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount. The doors open at 5 p.m. Larnell Starkey and The Spiritual Seven Gospel Singers will provide entertainment. Tickets for the buffet dinner are $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling Stepping Stone Mission at 540-482-0775 or by visiting Linyae's Hair Studio or Blooming Deals.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Trinity Episcopal Church event: The Bald Knob Artist will display their handmade items for sale in the Parish Hall from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.