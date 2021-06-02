THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Community Fish Fry
VFM Post 10840 Penhook is having its annual community fish fry on June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook. Fresh fish, fries, slaw, desserts and drink for $8 a meal. Pickup only. Proceeds will support post programs.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
137th Homecoming Celebration
Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold its 137th Homecoming Celebration on June 6 at 10 a.m. with Brian Goard as guest speaker. Concert by the White Family of Rocky Mount, followed by a covered dish lunch with safety precautions in place. All former members and friends are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Anitoch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, from 2 to 7 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Stik-Pak Solutions, 501 Commonwealth Parkway, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
Ferrum Forward
Ferrum Forward will meet to election ffocers at the Leo Scott Pavilioni on the BRI.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Red Cross Blood Drive
At SMI Cold Therapy, 60 Commerce Road, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Father’s Day Fundraiser
Black Lives Matter and NAACP of Franklin County present “Upligting the Men in Our Community,” a Father’s Day fundraiser. 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center, 4868 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount. Register for a father’s cornhole tournament at blmfc2021@gmail.com
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Time Travelers Book Club
The club will meet at 6 p.m., at the DQ in Ferrum until the library reopens. The book this month is “True Grit” by Charles Portis. Next month’s selection is “Dopesick” by Beth Macy.