THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Community Fish Fry

VFM Post 10840 Penhook is having its annual community fish fry on June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook. Fresh fish, fries, slaw, desserts and drink for $8 a meal. Pickup only. Proceeds will support post programs.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

137th Homecoming Celebration

Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold its 137th Homecoming Celebration on June 6 at 10 a.m. with Brian Goard as guest speaker. Concert by the White Family of Rocky Mount, followed by a covered dish lunch with safety precautions in place. All former members and friends are welcome.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Anitoch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, from 2 to 7 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Stik-Pak Solutions, 501 Commonwealth Parkway, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

Ferrum Forward

Ferrum Forward will meet to election ffocers at the Leo Scott Pavilioni on the BRI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Red Cross Blood Drive

At SMI Cold Therapy, 60 Commerce Road, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Father’s Day Fundraiser

Black Lives Matter and NAACP of Franklin County present “Upligting the Men in Our Community,” a Father’s Day fundraiser. 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center, 4868 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount. Register for a father’s cornhole tournament at blmfc2021@gmail.com

MONDAY, JUNE 14

Time Travelers Book Club

The club will meet at 6 p.m., at the DQ in Ferrum until the library reopens. The book this month is “True Grit” by Charles Portis. Next month’s selection is “Dopesick” by Beth Macy.

