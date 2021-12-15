 Skip to main content
Calendar
Calendar

Calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 15

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 12-4:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge in Rocky Mount.

Thursday, Dec. 16

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets each Thursday from 12-1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Franklin County Public Library’s Rocky Mount branch. Call 540-352-8631 for more information.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Sam Grant will be the guest pastor at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Franklin County YMCA in Rocky Mount.

